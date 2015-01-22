CLOSE
Jordin Sparks Connects With 2 Chainz For Instagram Ode “Double Tap” [LISTEN]

Jordin Sparks took time out from getting over Jason Derulo to drop a single called “Double Tap” featuring your favorite weed defender and Atlanta trap rapper 2 Chainz

The tune is actually about Instagram, something the Hair Weave Killer has always been prolific on. You’ll probably really like or laugh at Sparks singing “Let me know you won’t double tap that hoe.”

Listen to “Double Tap” below.

