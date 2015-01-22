TBT: Pics Of Kanye West In Struggle Rapper Couture [Photos]

The question of whether or not Kanye West is truly a fashion icon still sparks debate (Wale is team West). What we can all agree on is Yeezy has come a long way since he stepped on the scene as a kid from Chicago with rap dreams and an arsenal of outstandingly thumping beats.

The cuts have gotten narrower and the colors more muted, but back in the day West wore some outfits that put him in the same bad fashion line up you’ll find your everyday struggle rapper in. North’s future did have a tad bit more taste and income at his disposal, though.

On this #TBT, check out some of Yeezy’s more suspect rapper on the rise looks that were more swap meet than Fashion Week.

When John Legend was fresher than Yeezy.

Cargo sweat shorts. Think about that.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »