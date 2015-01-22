Chris Brown & Karrueche Tran Star In “Autumn Leaves” [VIDEO]

Chris Brown invades the Far East alongside girlfriend Karrueche Tran in the visual for “Autumn Leaves.”

Set in China, the clip is extremely pleasing to the eye and arrives just before the crooner hits the road with Trey Songz on the “Between The Sheets” tour. TDE’s Kendrick Lamar is featured on the record, but is nowhere to be found in the treatment.

“Autumn Leaves” appeared on Brown’s X album, which can be copped right here. Peep the video below.

Photo: YouTube