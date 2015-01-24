Jennifer Lopez Looks That Made Boys Next Door Drool [Photos]

It’s hard to believe that we’re approaching 20 years of JLO dominance in entertainment. Yet, Jennifer Lopez has had the paparazzi eyes (and cameras) transfixed on her every move as far back as many can remember knowing her. With the release of her new film Boy Next Door, she’s showing she can still be the figment of boys (and girls) wildest imagination. Embed from Getty Images

Take a trip down memory lane with the best Jennifer Lopez looks from over the years. While we included the infamous Gucci Grammy dress from 2000, there are plenty of other skin-revealing outfits she hit the red carpet in.

—

Photo: VEVO

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18Next page »