Common and John Legend To Perform At The Oscars

The Oscars won’t be a total white out. Common and John Legend are slated to perform “Glory,” from the Selma soundtrack, at the Academy Awards on Feb. 22.

The song, which has already won a Golden Globe and a Critic’s Choice award, is also up for an Oscar.

“I’m so honored to announce that @TheAcademy invited me and @common to perform at the #Oscars on Feb. 22nd!,” tweeted Legend yesterday.

Added Common, “I’m humbled and blessed to announce that @TheAcademy invited me & @johnlegend to perform at the #Oscars on Feb. 22nd!”

Umm, did they write those tweets themselves? Either way, Hip-Hop stays in the building.

Photo: Brandon Clark courtesy of Paramount

Common , John Legend , The Oscars

