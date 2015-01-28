Common and John Legend To Perform At The Oscars

The Oscars won’t be a total white out. Common and John Legend are slated to perform “Glory,” from the Selma soundtrack, at the Academy Awards on Feb. 22.

The song, which has already won a Golden Globe and a Critic’s Choice award, is also up for an Oscar.

“I’m so honored to announce that @TheAcademy invited me and @common to perform at the #Oscars on Feb. 22nd!,” tweeted Legend yesterday.

Added Common, “I’m humbled and blessed to announce that @TheAcademy invited me & @johnlegend to perform at the #Oscars on Feb. 22nd!”

Umm, did they write those tweets themselves? Either way, Hip-Hop stays in the building.

I'm so honored to announce that @TheAcademy invited me and @common to perform at the #Oscars on Feb. 22nd! — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 27, 2015

I'm humbled and blessed to announce that @TheAcademy invited me & @johnlegend to perform at the #Oscars on Feb. 22nd! http://t.co/yybXm76vN3 — COMMON (@common) January 27, 2015

Photo: Brandon Clark courtesy of Paramount