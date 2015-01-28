Common and John Legend To Perform At The Oscars

The Oscars won’t be a total white out. Common and John Legend are slated to perform “Glory,” from the Selma soundtrack, at the Academy Awards on Feb. 22.
The song, which has already won a Golden Globe and a Critic’s Choice award, is also up for an Oscar.
“I’m so honored to announce that @TheAcademy invited me and @common to perform at the #Oscars on Feb. 22nd!,” tweeted Legend yesterday.
Added Common, “I’m humbled and blessed to announce that @TheAcademy invited me & @johnlegend to perform at the #Oscars on Feb. 22nd!”
Umm, did they write those tweets themselves? Either way, Hip-Hop stays in the building.
