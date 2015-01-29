CLOSE
Home > Chance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper’s Debut LP Features André 3000, Frank Ocean & J. Cole

Leave a comment

Almost two years after impacting Hip-Hop with Acid RapChance The Rapper speaks with GQ about his forthcoming debut album. Spoiler alert: the Chicago native now has a lot more friends in higher places.

Per the discussion, André 3000, J. Cole, and Frank Ocean will all be present on the body of work. It’s unclear if the LP he references is Surf, a promised collaborative album bearing Donnie Trumpet’s name and work from their band collective The Social Experiment.

Expect the ambiguity surrounding Chance’s future endeavors to last a while longer, as very little is know about Surf — let alone any completely solo releases he has under his sleeve.

On a lighter note, Chance, Donnie, and The Social Experiment teased a new track earlier this week.

Photo: Instagram

chicago

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close