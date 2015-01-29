Freak Legend: Watch The Trailer For New Adina Howard Doc [VIDEO]

You remember Adina Howard right? “Freak Like Me”? Shouted out by Ghostface in rhyme on Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… classic “Ice Cream”; “I’m high powered, put Adina Howard to sleep/Your pardon, that b*tch been on my mind all week.” (No misogyny).

Well, she’s getting a documentary.

In 1995, Adina Howard made waves in the world of music with her hit song “Freak Like Me.” Never before had a solo R&B female artist made such a bold and controlling stance sexually through song. Along with becoming one of the highest selling singles and most played music videos on MTV and BET in 1995, Adina Howard’s performance allowed young women of color and future recording artist to express their sexuality without shame.

“Adina Howard 20: A Story of Sexual Liberation” shares Adina’s story through her own words as well as the impact that she made during the 1990s and thereafter through the thoughts of fellow entertainers, educators, feminists, family and fans.