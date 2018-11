The bass line is mean and vicious on 2 Chainz’s new track “Stones,” featuring Yung Joc and Jimmy 2 Tymes.

Chainz sets the tone on a sampled chorus chanting, “You know where I came from/Dope sales, hand guns.” Per the title, this cut houses the rappers recollections of the days when having a pocket full of stones were commonplace.

Hear Chainz and company on “Stones” below.

via On Smash

