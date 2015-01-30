Drake, Kendrick Lamar & Nicki Minaj To Headline 2015 UK Wireless Festival

With each passing cold winter day, music fans become that much closer to festival season. That said, the lineup for the 2015 UK Wireless Festival boasts headlining acts Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Nicki Minaj, along with Swedish EDM DJ Avicii and David Guetta.

The annual musical event invades London’s Finsbury Park the weekend of July 3. Other notable rap acts are Grandmaster Flash, Childish Gambino, Joey Bada$$, August Alsina, Logic, Arrested Development, ILOVEMAKONNEN, G-Eazy, and OCD: Moosh & Twist.

Nero, Jessie J, Clean Bandit, and Duke Dumont are among the performers outside of the Hip-Hop scope.

Tickets go on sale for the 2015 UK Wireless Festival February 3 at 9 AM here.

Photo: Instagram