Madonna Teams Up With Nas & Chance The Rapper On New Tracks [LISTEN]

Photos of pop icon Madonna alongside the likes of Nas and Chance The Rapper weren’t for play. Two songs by the singer — one featuring each of the aforementioned rappers — arrives today.

The Nas-assisted cut, titled “Veni Vidi Vici” and defined as “to come,” “to see,” and “to conquer,” is a formal meeting between legends on wax. The track features the duo recalling their triumphs and failures.

Chano enters the fold on “Iconic” with dexterous, show-stealing verse, because lyrical.

Stream Madonna’s “Veni Vidi Vici” and “Iconic,” which appear on her upcoming Rebel Heart LP, below.

Madonna ft. Nas – “Veni Vidi Vici”

Madonna ft. Chance The Rapper – “Iconic”

