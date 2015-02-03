Madonna Teams Up With Nas & Chance The Rapper On New Tracks [LISTEN]

Photos of pop icon Madonna alongside the likes of Nas and Chance The Rapper weren’t for play. Two songs by the singer — one featuring each of the aforementioned rappers — arrives today.
The Nas-assisted cut, titled “Veni Vidi Vici” and defined as “to come,” “to see,” and “to conquer,” is a formal meeting between legends on wax. The track features the duo recalling their triumphs and failures.
Chano enters the fold on “Iconic” with dexterous, show-stealing verse, because lyrical.
Stream Madonna’s “Veni Vidi Vici” and “Iconic,” which appear on her upcoming Rebel Heart LP, below.
[via FSD]
Madonna ft. Nas – “Veni Vidi Vici”
Madonna ft. Chance The Rapper – “Iconic”
—
Photo: Instagram
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED