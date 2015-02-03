CLOSE
Home > Chance The Rapper

Madonna Teams Up With Nas & Chance The Rapper On New Tracks [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

Photos of pop icon Madonna alongside the likes of Nas and Chance The Rapper weren’t for play. Two songs by the singer — one featuring each of the aforementioned rappers — arrives today.

The Nas-assisted cut, titled “Veni Vidi Vici” and defined as “to come,” “to see,” and “to conquer,” is a formal meeting between legends on wax. The track features the duo recalling their triumphs and failures.

Chano enters the fold on “Iconic” with dexterous, show-stealing verse, because lyrical.

Stream Madonna’s “Veni Vidi Vici” and “Iconic,” which appear on her upcoming Rebel Heart LP, below.

[via FSD]

madonna-rebel-heart

Madonna ft. Nas – “Veni Vidi Vici”

Madonna ft. Chance The Rapper – “Iconic”

Photo: Instagram

Madonna

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close