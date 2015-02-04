Kanye West To Perform At The Grammy Awards Twice

Yeezy season has arrived. Kanye West will perform at the 2015 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 8) not once, but twice.

The first inkling of this news was leaked by West’s wife Kim Kardashian on Instagram. The Grammys followed suit with the official announcement.

West is slated to join Rihanna and Sir Paul McCartney to perform their collaborative record “FourFiveSeconds.”

But here’s where things get more interesting. The Grammys revealed via a press release that the G.O.O.D. Music founder will give a “never-before-seen solo performance,” leaving many to think that he’ll perform a spanking new song from his upcoming album.

The performance will be West’s first time gracing the Grammys stage in six years.

Photo: WENN