Beyoncé To Perform Selma Tribute With Common & John Legend At Grammys

What better than Common and John Legend performing their Golden Globe winning “Glory” soundtrack at this year’s Grammys? Common and John Legend performing alongside the pop empress, Beyoncé.

Via US Weekly:

“We do have an incredible introduction to our performance,” Common said. “A segue into our song ‘Glory,’ as a tribute to Selma, being done by the great Beyoncé. That’s one of the greatest talents you can have, helping us segue into it. To co-create a performance with someone like her. It’s good.”

Bey is scheduled to perform “Take My Hand Precious Lord” before transitioning into “Glory,” reportedly backed up by the Andrae Crouch choir and the Blind Boys of Alabama.

Are you excited for the 2015 Grammys yet?


Photo: WENN

