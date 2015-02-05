50 Cent’s Struggle Pitch Baseball Card Unveiled [PHOTO]

In case you didn’t know so, Topps Series 1 is prepping a celebrity baseball card package which compiles the likes of Jack White and Jeff Bridges with Hip-Hop personalities such as Macklemore and yes, 50 Cent. The commemorative collection is dedicated to stars who threw out first pitches at Major League games and it’s possible that Fiddy had the most memorable scenario with his gawdawful girl throw.

New York Mets team captain David Wright posted the 50 Cent baseball card on his Twitter account, exclaiming: “Plus, @toppscards will commemorate @50cent’s memorable 1st pitch with this special #FirstPitch card! #Mets.”

On May 27th of last year, the G-Unit general was welcomed out to throw the first pitch at his hometown team but things went awry when the ball traveled like a paper airplane in dead air. You can see from the photo that Write posted how 50 Cent’s unathletic stance immediately set him up for failure.

At press time, there have been no retweets or regrams from the rapper. We’ll keep you posted if he choses to acknowledge it (doubtful).

