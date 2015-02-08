Kanye West Gives Aspiring Rapper An Audition [VIDEOS]

Never say Kanye West isn’t down to help you get out your dreams. While leaving Big Sean’s concert at the House of Blues in L.A. last night, Yeezy stopped and let an eager and aspiring rapper spit some bars for him, after a little begging.

TMZ was on the scene and caught everything on camera.

Kanye West may have changed the life of a random dude who did an impromptu street audition and clearly impressed both Kanye and his tag-along buddy, Justin Bieber. Cameron Grey pleaded with Kanye to give him a shot as the rapper left a Big Sean concert Saturday night at the House of Blues in WeHo. Justin stood back and watched as Grey impressively freesstyled on the pavement. Grey is just great, and a patient and smiling Kanye seemed almost blown away, asking Grey if he’d be willing to start at the bottom. Grey gave the right answer and handed Kanye his contact info.

Hey, a makeshift audition like this is how Big Sean got put on. Did we just witness the next great white rapper or nah?

—

Photo: TMZ