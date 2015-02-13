Watch Hot 97’s #TheTipOff ft. Puff Daddy & Snoop Dogg Live [STREAM]

Broadcast live streaming video on Ustream

NBA All-Star Weekend 2015 is bound to be filled with loads of superstardom and struggle exploding through the Tri-State area. Hot 97 is during their part to make sure the festivities bounce on the right side of the court with “The Tip Off” featuring Puff Daddy, Snoop Dogg, French Montana, and A$AP Ferg. As you know with every Hot 97 event, there are always surprise guests so we shouldn’t expect this shinding to be any different.

The gang will also be representing in full as Old Man Ebro, Laura Stylez, Peter Rosenberg and Nessa share hosting duties and DJ Camilo, DJ Enuff, and Funkmaster Flex hold it down on the wheels of steel.

Even if you couldn’t be in NYC this weekend, Emmis Media has you covered. Check out “The Tip-Off” stream and prepare to be entertained.

Photo: Hot 97