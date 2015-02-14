Roc Nation & Three Six Group Form Film & Television Management Company

While most rappers will be busying partying in NYC for 2015 All-Star Weekend, Jay Z will be doing that as well but his business on the backend is still booming.

Together with Three Six Group, his Roc Nation empire is forming a new film/TV management company that will likely be just as aggressive.

Reports Billboard:

Jay Z’s multivalent entertainment company Roc Nation and the UK and US-based management company Three Six Group (home to Calvin Harris, Deadmau5 and Frank Ocean) have announced the formation of Three Six Zero Entertainment, a new full-service management company that will focus on representing actors, directors and writers in the film, television and digital industries. The company will be offering branding and financial services to clients as well.

Three Six Zero Entertainment has named David Unger, previously of Resolution before becoming a free agent, to lead the new company alongside Three Six Zero CEO Mark Gillespie. The pair will act as co-CEOs.

“We will now expand to meet the need for international talent in the areas of film and television,” said Unger in a statement. Added Gillespie: “The phenomenal growth and cross-over from international territories and ancillary businesses has transformed the way we service our clients globally. It is a natural fit for us to partner with David.”

“Mark and Dean and the Three Six Zero family have achieved tremendous success in music and now Three Six Zero Entertainment will expand their potential in film and television,” said Roc Nation CEO and co-founder Jay Brown.

The launch is Jay Z’s major move into the wider entertainment world following the success of Roc Nation and the still-nascent Roc Nation Sports. The choice to use Three Six Zero’s name was due in part to the association of Roc Nation with the music industry, a source close to the deal tells Billboard, as Three Six Zero is seen as relatively neutral territory. Jay Z will bring, alongside Jay Brown, his considerable leverage in the music world to bear on Hollywood. Much the same for Three Six Zero, whose client Calvin Harris has been the face of Armani as well as featured (as an “evil DJ”) in a prominent cameo in the forthcoming Entourage film.