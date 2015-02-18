CLOSE
HomeNews

Jay Z Street Style Pic Inspires Hilarious Memes [Photos]

Leave a comment

Jay Z is married to Beyonce, has millions in the bank and is a GOAT rapper. So of course he’s going to be slandered when he steps outside in a suspect outfit because apparently schadenfreude is Hip-Hop, at least on the Internets. 

Jigga was spotted in an oversized black jacket, a grey beanie and some Timbs during NY Fashion Week. All good, but the snug fitting pants led Cam’Ron to get his clown on, and the Twitter peanut gallery went hamburger.

Peep some of the best visual vitriol on the following pages. We ask, where is the chill?

View this post on Instagram

Heeeyy 👋 lol nh

A post shared by @ mr_camron on

Photos: Instagram/Twitter

Memes

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close