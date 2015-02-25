Common Got Gold Air Jordan 1s To Match His Oscar [PHOTOS]

Hip-Hop couldn’t be more proud of Common for taking home an Oscar for “Glory” off the Selma soundtrack. But before hitting the Academy Awards the Chicago rapper got laced with a pair of gold Air Jordan 1s that happen to match his new hardware.

Nice Kicks reports that the sneakers were customized by designer Matthew Senna. Common was gifted the shoes by talent manager and sneaker aficionado Jaha Johnson.

Check out the kicks, as well as more of Common’s Oscar night exploits, below.

Photo: Instagram