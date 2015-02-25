Common Got Gold Air Jordan 1s To Match His Oscar [PHOTOS]

Hip-Hop couldn’t be more proud of Common for taking home an Oscar for “Glory” off the Selma soundtrack. But before hitting the Academy Awards the Chicago rapper got laced with a pair of gold Air Jordan 1s that happen to match his new hardware.
Nice Kicks reports that the sneakers were customized by designer Matthew Senna. Common was gifted the shoes by talent manager and sneaker aficionado Jaha Johnson.
Check out the kicks, as well as more of Common’s Oscar night exploits, below.
View this post on Instagram
After taking a day to take this in and though it hasn't truly sank into my life yet, I'm still soaring in the clouds. I have thought about what this represents and I want to say this award is a reflection of GODs Grace and Blessings. This award is for all those who came before us. All the people who have supported and loved me throughout my life to this point, for my friends who listened to me freestyle over and over and always were truthful, for Chicago, for the People of SELMA then and now, for the Hip Hop community and culture from KRS to Jay Z to Kendrick Lamar, for Ava Duvernay and the cast and crew of SELMA, for my team who Loves and supports my dreams and visions and works with diligence and sacrifice and vision, for my family including all my mothers friends who came out to celebrate and the families of anybody I work with, this is for my daughter and her children, and for anybody now who dares to dream no matter what part of the earth they're on. This is for you. Love!
—
Photo: Instagram