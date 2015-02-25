See Detailed Pics Of OVO x Roots Canada Varsity Jacket [Photos]

Drake’s OVO and Roots Canada forged a collaborative relationship that’s produced some dope wear. The same can be said about their recently revealed varsity jacket.

Handcrafted in Canada, the coat is blacked out and made of bison leather. Proper OVO branding appears via patches on the chest and back of the varsity, as well as an owl stitched into the sleeve.

The jacket, while absolutely fire, may be a bit too pricey for your blood. Limited to 50 pieces, it retails for $878. The OVO x Roots Canada varsity jacket releases this Saturday (Feb. 28) at the OVO Flagship store in Toronto. Stay tuned for news on the online release.

Get a detailed look at the jacket on the following pages.

[Spotted at OVO]

—

Photo: OVO

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »