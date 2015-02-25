Action Bronson Channels Boogie Nights In Hilarious Mr. Wonderful Trailer [VIDEO]

A month from now, Action Bronson fans will have the sounds of his long-awaited debut album Mr. Wonderful booming in their speakers. Until then, the rapper builds anticipation with a hilarious teaser trailer in the first edition of #MrWonderfulWednesdays.

Bronsolino previews tracks nine from the project, “Only In America,” while simultaneously reenacting a memorable scene from 1997 film Boogie Nights. The Queens wordsmith is joined by Justin from Party Supplies and actor Danny Tamberelli (most known for his days on Nickelodeon’s Pete & Pete and All That! in the ’90s, and Jimmy from GTA V).

Mr. Wonderful hits retailers on March 24. Pre-order it here. Peep the trailer.

—

Photo: YouTube