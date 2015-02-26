Kanye West Returns To Zane Lowe’s BBC 1 Show [LISTEN]

Yeezy Season has all but arrived. After the show-stealing, first-ever performance of “All Day” at the 2015 Brit Awards, Kanye West is set to speak with BBC 1’s Zane Lowe once again.

When the two spoke during the Yeezus promo run, during which West was in a maniacal and frustrated space, he expressed his disdain for how the fashion industry locked him out. Noticeably serene these days, the G.O.O.D. Music, who recently unveiled his highly anticipated collection with adidas, should have a much different insight on the world this time around.

The interview is streaming here (it begins at 3:20 EST). Look for video footage to come soon.

Photo: YouTube