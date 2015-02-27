Big Sean Can’t Yawn In Funny Or Die Sketch [VIDEO]

Big Sean hasn’t left any opportunities on the table during the promo run for his Dark Sky Paradise album. His most recent feat is a starring role in a sketch by Funny or Die, in which the rapper has a major issue.

Titled “Big Sean Can’t Yawn,” the Detroit native is deeply saddened by his ailment. To be honest, you almost feel bad for the guy, until you realize the entire concept is a joke.

Press play below to see Sean’s Funny or Die sketch.

Photo: Funny Or Die