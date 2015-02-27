Iggy Azalea Says Nick Young Is A Sleep Farter [VIDEO]

Iggy Azalea is a snitch. The Australian rapper known to use a suspect “blaccent” dropped TMI about her boyfriend Nick Young’s tendency to break wind in his sleep on The Cruz Show on Power 106. Yeah, this happened.

We’ll let Page Six provide the details:

First, 24-year-old Azalea confirmed that Young, 29, was a “sleep farter” and he was proud of his flatulence. As Young replied that Azalea was too much of a lady to do such a thing, Iggy jokingly chimed in that she tapes her bottom when she goes to bed.

And then it moved on to the subject of the 1962 Chevrolet Impala convertible that Iggy bought her boyfriend for Christmas.

Iggy revealed that although Nick is impressed with his new ride, there are issues.

“The only problem with it is that Nick does not know how to turn the car off, so he leaves the gas on all the time and so we have to jump-start it all the time.”

Nick gushed how happy he was that a “sexy woman” had bought him the car.