Chris Brown & Trey Songz Bring Out R. Kelly, Jeezy, Future, Keith Sweat & More In Atlanta [Videos]

On Monday night (March 2), Chris Brown and Trey Songz’s “Between The Sheets” tour gave a sold-out Phillips Arena in Atlanta a concert to remember.

Brown and Trigga Trey, as well as opening act Tyga’s discographies boast a bevy of hits. But this show entered legendary territory due to the amount of guest artists that graced the stage.

The biggest name was R. Kelly, whose live rendition of classic tracks like “12 Play,” “Bump N’ Grind,” and “Ignition (Remix)” sent the venue into a frenzy. R&B legend Keith Sweat also performed his hit record “Nobody,” concluding the homages to respected crooners.

The new generation was also represented by the likes of hometown artists T.I., Jeezy, Future, B.o.B, OG Maco, and Que, as well as YG, Yo Gotti and Fabolous.

Per usual, videographer Spencer Clements was in the building with a camera in tow. See footage of Kells below. The other performers can be found on the following pages.

—

Photo: Instagram/SRDTV

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »