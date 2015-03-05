Promoter Baits Drake Fans With Fake Shows

Fans in eight cities, including Houston and Miami, jumped at the opportunity to see Drake perform at their neighboring arena. Unfortunately, the OVO rapper had no knowledge of these shows and won’t be performing at any of the promoted dates.

Houston’s ABC13 spoke with Drake’s spokesperson, who said the concert scheduled for May 17 at the Arena Theater is a falsehood, despite pre-sale tickets reaching prices upwards of $350.

“Drake has never been scheduled to appear at the Arena Theatre venue. When we learned of this situation we immediately encouraged the venue and promoter to contact law enforcement to initiate an investigation,” the spokesperson told ABC-13. “We are horrified that someone would use Drake’s name to take advantage of his fans. For any individuals who may have fallen victim to this, please contact your local authorities.”

Shady promoters pushing a faux-Drake tour appear to be behind this whole fiasco.

The Arena Theater has a capacity of only 2,750 people, which is a noticeably small crowd considering the weight that comes with Drake’s brand. One would think that a tour in settings that intimate would be better promoted socially by the OVO camp.

In any case, the jig has been spotted, and now it’s up to fans to get their funds back.

See a statement from the Arena Theater below:

Regrettably, we want to offer a full refund for your purchase of Drake tickets. The Arena Theatre was issued a contract and sent the appropriate deposit related to this contract, however, Drake has not confirmed his availability to perform under the terms of this agreement for the May 17th date. We are aggressively working with the OVO camp to arrange a mutually-agreeable date. Upon confirmation, you will be the first people notified due to your loyal patronage. Please accept our heartfelt apologies and know that we have all the documentation related to this date that would substantiate the veracity of this statement. We would never take your valued support for granted nor knowingly mislead you with false show information. Please follow the instructions below for your full refund, thanks.

