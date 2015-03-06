Kanye West To Close Out Paris Fashion Week With Concert Series

Kanye West has moved his endeavors from London to Paris, where Fondation Louis Vuitton confirms that he will perform a concert series to close out Paris Fashion Week.

An Instagram post by West’s wife Kim Kardashian gave the first inclination that he and the luxury brand had something major planned. Now, it’s been revealed that the G.O.O.D. Music head honcho will perform at a concert series that runs nightly at the space from March 7 thru March 10. There, West will also screen the official visual for “All Day,” which was directed by Oscar-winner Steve McQueen, and show an exhibition of photos by Jackie Nickerson.

Tickets can be purchased here. Proceeds from the concert will go to charity.

—

Photo: Instagram