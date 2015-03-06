Swedish Producer iSHi Drops Lyric Vid For “Push It” ft. Pusha T [VIDEO]

Pusha T has made a career out of peddling rhymes like dimes. His latest batch of audible crack comes on a collaborative track by Swedish producer iSHi.

Aptly titled “Push It,” the song pulls from an array of genres, as heard in the Reggae-inspired vocals heard in the opening seconds and a hard-hitting drum break that sounds fresh out of the 80s. Of course, Pusha Ton properly waxes poetics, kicking tons of metaphors in the process.

Peep the lyric vid for iSHi’s “Push It” below.

Photo: Instagram