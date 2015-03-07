CLOSE
“Drizzy Keyboard” App Takes Pimping & Simping To Levels Unforeseen

Just like that, nothing was the same (pun intended). The “Drizzy Keyboard” app is here, thus giving fans the ability to quote the Drake at the drop of a hat.

Available via iTunes, the app separates Drake-isms (lyrics, in this case) into five different categories: “Feels,” “Hustle,” “Ex’s,” “Hate,” and “Random.” It’s up to the user to channel his/her emotions, and to then let the OVO rapper be their spirit animal via text message.

Download “Drizzy Keyboard” here.

Close