Without any notice, Freddie Gibbs blesses his fans with a new three-track EP called Pronto.

The Gary, Ind. rapper has been performing the title track, which kicks off the project, at recent live shows. “White Range” and “Diamonds,” produced by Pops and Mikhail (together, they created the intro) respectively.

Cop Gibbs’ Pronto EP via iTunes. Stream it guilt-free below.

