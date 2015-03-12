CLOSE
Kanye West Calls Drake A “Great Sparring Partner” [VIDEO]

While in Paris, Kanye West sat with Clique TV for his latest revealing one-on-one interview.

Like many of the G.O.O.D. Music founder’s post-Yeezus sit downs, he spits a mixture of truths and comments that will make incite a weird facial reaction. West, however, seems at ease with his statements no matter the circumstance. He also mentions competition in Hip-Hop, and how Drake is the reason he’s been going so hard.

Hear more Ye-isms in the clip below.

