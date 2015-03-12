Hacker Group Anonymous Ethers Kanye West [VIDEO]

Hacker group Anonymous have an issue with Kanye West, venting their disdain for his antics and egocentric behavior in a very V For Vendetta type fashion.

A man wearing a Guy Fawkes mask speaks candidly about the famed producer-rapper in the seven-minute clip. Describing West as one who doesn’t know “when it’s appropriate to blurt out your opinions,” the mysterious figure continues by critiquing his disregard for anyone he doesn’t consider a true artist.

“You’re like a spoiled child in a grown man’s body who is ready to set off a boiling temper tantrum the very moment you don’t get all the things you want,” the masked man says.

Ouch.

Peep the full ether in the video below.

Photo: YouTube