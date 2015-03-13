Big K.R.I.T. Bears Soul On “4eva (Chapter One)” [LISTEN]

Some of Big K.R.I.T.’s best material comes when he delivers rap sermons that tug at listeners’ heartstrings. Those of you who agree will clamor for his new track “4eva (Chapter One).”

This release arrives just a day after Krizzle promoted his upcoming SXSW showcase with the chopped and screwed delight “B4SXSW.”

He rhymes over K-Ci and JoJo’s title track contribution to the 1999 cult classic film Life. The emotion strings inspire K.R.I.T. to spit about the melancholic experiences that predate his fame and how some of these feelings lingered even after he signed.

“Looking back on all the things I went through to get here. It was all worth it. It’s a blessing that I can write about it all,” wrote in a note attached to the record.

Stream K.R.I.T.’s “4eva (Chapter One)” below.

—

Photo: Instagram