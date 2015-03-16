5 Teen Girls Arrested For Brutal Brooklyn Beatdown, 1 Still At Large

Five of the six teenaged girls who were seen beating down another teen in a McDonald’s in Brooklyn in footage that went viral have been arrested. A sixth is still at large.

Reports the New York Daily News:

The hunt continued Saturday for the last of the McDonald’s mayhem suspects after a fifth teenage girl surrendered to Brooklyn cops in the brutal fast-food beef. Mercedes Wilkinson, 16, turned herself in at the 70th Precinct stationhouse in Brooklyn, one day after three of her alleged co-conspirators were busted for the barbaric three-minute beatdown. The accused ringleader of the Big Mac attackers, 16-year-old Aniah Ferguson, remained behind bars on Rikers Island on $500,000 bail as cops sought the last suspect. The beating, plotted for the past two months, was inflicted as payback for an unspecified slight against a close Ferguson pal, sources told the Daily News.

The 15-year-old suspect was apprehended at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport trying to board a flight to Jamaica on Friday (March 13).

Ferguson is just 16-years-old but already has a lengthy rap sheet that includes beating up her grandmother and stabbing her own brother. She already had four warrants out for her arrest before the fight, which allegedly took two months to plan

—

Photo: New York Daily News