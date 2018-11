DJ E Sudd and DJ Tephlon cliqued up to create the It’s Time 4 That Vol. 1: SXSW Edition mixtape, which features a new 2 Chainz song called “Jump.”

Produced by Chill Go Hard, the cut is fueled by drums with a bellowing low end and an undeniable bounce. Chainz lays verses with slick rhyme in a cadence that sounds like a whimper at times. If that isn’t a deterrent, stream “Jump” below.

Peep Sudd and Tephlon’s tape here.

—

Photo: Instagram