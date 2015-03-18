The Game Announces The Documentary 2 Album Release Date [VIDEO]

This year, The Game will deliver The Documentary 2, the long-promised follow-up to his 2005 debut album.

Speaking with REVOLT TV, The Game revealed that the project’s tentative release date is June 30, the birthday of his son, Harlem. Citing “flaws” in the original, the Compton native says the sequel will be that much stronger.

Having released tracks like “Ambitionz Of A Rida,” featuring Dej Loaf, and a Meek Mill-assisted cut called “The Soundtrack,” we’re all but sure that Game could drop another heater. Hear him speak in the clip below.

Photo: Revolt TV