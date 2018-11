Cam’ron and his girlfriend JuJu are on a romantic getaway in Miami, where the latter has been showing ample skin.

Taking to Instagram, Killa JuJu showed off her St. Patrick’s Day bikini, which struggled to keep all of her assets in tact. Hit the jump to see pics, and a hilarious clip of the beauty and Cam’ron.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »