Drake Sued For “Sabotaging” Homecoming Film

Drake has been slapped with a lawsuit in light of his campaign against the upcoming Drake’s Homecoming: The Lost Footage film.

TMZ reports:

Specticast filed the suit against Drake for blasting the film, and encouraging his 21 million Twitter followers to stay away when it hits theaters Thursday … for one night only.

“Drake’s Homecoming: The Lost Footage” features concert footage from a 2009 show in Toronto … and new interviews with people like Jas Prince … who discovered Drizzy.

Drake disavowed the movie Monday by tweeting … it’s “not something OVO or Drake have any part in. I feel it is my responsibility to inform and protect my fans.”

Drake hasn’t offered any further explanation — but doubled down by also telling fans Rap-A-Lot Records honchos Jas and J. Prince were also boycotting.