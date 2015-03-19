Drake Sued For “Sabotaging” Homecoming Film

Drake has been slapped with a lawsuit in light of his campaign against the upcoming Drake’s Homecoming: The Lost Footage film.
Specticast filed the suit against Drake for blasting the film, and encouraging his 21 million Twitter followers to stay away when it hits theaters Thursday … for one night only.
“Drake’s Homecoming: The Lost Footage” features concert footage from a 2009 show in Toronto … and new interviews with people like Jas Prince … who discovered Drizzy.
Drake disavowed the movie Monday by tweeting … it’s “not something OVO or Drake have any part in. I feel it is my responsibility to inform and protect my fans.”
Drake hasn’t offered any further explanation — but doubled down by also telling fans Rap-A-Lot Records honchos Jas and J. Prince were also boycotting.
The suit states that Specticast believes Drake detracted from the film to draw attention to his Twitter page. While we doubt that’s the case, it’ll definitely be interesting to see what becomes of this case when a judge gets involved.
