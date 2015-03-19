Iggy Azalea’s A Capella Bars Become Vine Comedy Hour

Iggy Azalea’s social media seclusion has only lead to more slander of her character instead of fans missing her while she’s gone.

A recently unearthed Vine video has given her critics more fuel to burn her character as her alleged questionable rap skills are highlighted during an incoherent performance of her New Classic song, “D.R.U.G.S.”

As the DJ cut the music to give her an a capella set of bars, the Australian rap star wildly slurred her lyrics that surely roused the crowd but also made for the terribly great Vine video.

The intended lyrics of “Pitchfork point better pass me the joint / Gotta twist this beat I’ma sprang my joint / Straight crack rock, go to the pop-pop / Pumo Jiggy Rap City, no Tiggy — yeah shorty do illa, I’m raw no Digga,” turned into a mumble-mouthed hodgepodge of sound. Even if she did get ever word out, those aforementioned punchlines are arguably basura.

Remember Iggy’s trending on Tumblr a few months back? Well, consider this deja vu.

Peep I-G-G-Y’s viral video and continue on through the gallery to see what the social media pundits had to say about it.

Iggy got BARS 🔥🔥🔥 yal sleepin on her 😴pic.twitter.com/TXFCiIYQI3 — Sam🎄 (@SammyTellem) March 19, 2015

