Chris Brown Wants To Move Baby Mama To LA To Keep Daughter Close

Chris Brown wants no parts of being a deadbeat dad. The R&B crooner reportedly wants to move his baby mama from Texas to Los Angeles so he can be closer to his daughter, Royalty.

But first we must note, Chris Brown is NOT a rapper, TMZ.

Reports TMZ:

A lot of rappers run for the hills when they knock up some random chick, but Chris Brown wants to move that random chick to the hills … the Hollywood Hills, so he can be close to his little girl. TMZ broke the story … Chris got Nia Guzman, a 31-year-old Houston woman pregnant and now he’s the proud dad of 9-month-old Royalty. We know Chris has spent time with the baby since finding out he’s the father, but it’s difficult because Royalty is 1372 air miles away from Chris’ L.A. home. Sources connected with Chris tell us … he’s asked Nia to move to L.A. with their daughter and he’ll foot the bill for housing. He’s not romantically involved with Nia, but we’re told he genuinely wants a meaningful relationship with Royalty. He’s saying he’d like to see her everyday.

According to sources, Brown is saying that he won’t reduce his child support payments if she agrees with the move to LA. The “Loyal” singer is paying more than he is required by child support laws, but threatened to reduce the amount when she started talking to media.

Things are looking up for Brown, Besides being a new dad, he is finally off probation stemming from the Rihanna case.

