Action Bronson Announces Mr. Wonderful World Tour

Now that Mr. Wonderful is in stores, it only makes sense for Action Bronson to head on tour.

Kicking off on April 20 in Detroit, the Queens rapper will travel throughout the United States and Canada. Other notable stops include Philadelphia, Miami, Atlanta, Boston, Houston, and more, with a list of additional dates to be added.

See when Bronson will be in a town near you below. Check out Mr. Wonderful here.

Apr 20 – Detroit, MI – St Andrews Hall

Apr 21 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Apr 22 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Apr 24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Xtaza

Apr 27 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Apr 29 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

May 01 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

May 03 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA

May 04 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

May 06 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

May 08 – Miami, FL – Grand Central

May 09 – Tampa, FL – Big Guava Festival

May 12 – St Louis, MO – Ready Room

May 13 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

May 15 – Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze

May 21 – Vancouver, BC – Venue

May 22 – Seattle, WA – Sasquatch Festival

May 25 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

May 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee

May 31 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Jun 01 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

—

