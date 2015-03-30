Action Bronson Announces Mr. Wonderful World Tour

Now that Mr. Wonderful is in stores, it only makes sense for Action Bronson to head on tour.
Kicking off on April 20 in Detroit, the Queens rapper will travel throughout the United States and Canada. Other notable stops include Philadelphia, Miami, Atlanta, Boston, Houston, and more, with a list of additional dates to be added.
See when Bronson will be in a town near you below. Check out Mr. Wonderful here.
Apr 20 – Detroit, MI – St Andrews Hall
Apr 21 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
Apr 22 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Apr 24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Xtaza
Apr 27 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
Apr 29 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
May 01 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
May 03 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA
May 04 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
May 06 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
May 08 – Miami, FL – Grand Central
May 09 – Tampa, FL – Big Guava Festival
May 12 – St Louis, MO – Ready Room
May 13 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
May 15 – Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze
May 21 – Vancouver, BC – Venue
May 22 – Seattle, WA – Sasquatch Festival
May 25 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
May 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee
May 31 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Jun 01 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
—
Photo: YouTube