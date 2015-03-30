CLOSE
HomeNews

Jay Z Officially Announces TIDAL Streaming App [LIVE STREAM]

Leave a comment

The wait is finally over. Jay Z’s high-definition music service streaming service TIDAL is officially here, as confirmed via a live streamed announcement by the bossman in the flesh.

Earlier today, a promo clip showing Hova having a power meeting with fellow musicians in a very Justice League-esque fashion hit the Internets. At the same time, supporting artists like Beyoncé, Kanye West, Daft Punk and more tweeted the #TIDALforALL hashtag.

Now, it’s your turn to be let in on the secret. Jay Z speaks now. For more information, hit the official website.

Photo: YouTube

music streaming

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close