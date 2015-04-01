See A Recap Of Kanye West’s Fondation Louis Vuitton Concert [VIDEO]

Earlier this month, Kanye West performed a four-day string of shows at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris.

There, West’s not-so-jiggy dance moves on stage sparked one of the funnier trending topics on the web in some time. But a video recap from the concert says the experience was everything but laughable. With projection coating the walls and ceiling in the room, the G.O.O.D. Music’s performance was essentially an artistic statement.

The show was also the grounds for the “All Day” video premiere (which was later scrapped for this version) and a photo exhibit by Jackie Nickerson.

Peep the clip below.

—

Photo: Fondation Louis Vuitton