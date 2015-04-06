Jay Z’s Reasonable Doubt Pulled From Spotify

Those of you looking for a quick fix of “22 Twos” or “Can’t Knock The Hustle” Jay Z on Spotify are going to be short. Hova’s Reasonable Doubt debut has been pulled from the music streaming service, but it is on TIDAL, though.

Reports WatchLOUD:

It was all good just a week ago. As of this morning (Apr. 6) Jay Z’s debut album Reasonable Doubt is not available on Spotify…at least not on ours in the U.S. It is, however, available on Tidal. Every other Jay album is available on both services. Peep the screenshots below. Is this the beginning of Tidal’s aggressive resistance to other streaming companies? We’ll have to just wait and see. But it is odd.

But wait, you don’t have Jay Z classic debut in your personal collection, anyway? For shame.

Photo: YouTube