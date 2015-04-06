Killer Mike Thanks Kendrick Lamar For The Shoutout [VIDEO]

Killer Mike’s devotion to the progression of Hip-Hop culture predates his run as one-half of Run The Jewels, but he often goes overlooked as one of the culture’s greatest assets. But there are now plenty of new eyes on the Atlanta MC following Kendrick Lamar’s shoutout on To Pimp A Butterfly‘s “Hood Politics,” which MTV recently asked him about.

“Critics wanna mention that they miss when Hip-Hop was rappin’/ muthaf*cka if you did then Killer Mike would be platinum,” K. Dot rapped, matter-of-factly.

Killer Kill From Adamsville was humbled by the nod of respect. “I felt like when a professional ball player compliments another professional ball player,” Mike said. “That is a compliment [that] no one can understand how truly dope that is unless you’re a professional ball player.”

With El-P by his side, Mike went on to say that he’s a fan of TDE as a unit and their individual parts. He also says he wants to have a career like Scarface, where he’s never fallen off.

Hear Mike speak in the footage below.

Photo: YouTube