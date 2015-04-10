A Drake Internet Search Engine Has Been Born

If Google and Yahoo are doing little to excite you these days, maybe the new Drake Internet search engine, Let Me Drake That For You will be more up your alley.

Via The Urban Daily:

In a world of “Google it,” “swipe left,” and “on fleek,” we absolutely needed one more pop culture catch phrase, and this latest one comes with a pretty slick gimmick to boot. A novelty search engine inspired by Drake allows users to enter keywords in a search box, much like one would on Google or Bing or any other search engine. The trick with this one, though, is that all the answers are centered around the Canadian hip-hop star. Let Me Drake That For You promises loads of fun to be had figuring out which word combinations will yield the most exciting results. It also plays Drake’s music while it searches, which just makes this new toy that much more intriguing. Workplace productivity is about to take a serious hit.

Although LMDTFY is an ideal hub for any fan, stan or hater, the site looks a tad bit too much like Google for this fly for too long. Remember the Kanye West cryptocurrency?

The Internets just continue to find new ways to big and tear down Drake at the same time. The megastar was recently singled out of the millions of Kentucky Wildcats fans following their Final Four loss.

