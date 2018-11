There’s rules to the beard life, and Action Bronson has the manual in this new clip from NYLON Magazine.

While in New York City, the Mr. Wonderful rapper sat down at a restaurant, where he and the mag shot an instructional video for how to eat when your facial mane reaches critical mass. From soup to pasta, Bronson gives every bit of game the world’s bearded fellows will need to avoid become a crumb-faced poo-put.

See the clip below.

—

Photo: YouTube