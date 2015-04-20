10 Times Kanye West Fanned Out To Other Artist’s Music

At his essence, Kanye West–a global icon, avant garde creative, Grammy award winner, among other things–is a music stan. And that can be seen anytime he has the opportunity to kick back and enjoy the rhythm to a beat (and it doesn’t have to be his own.)

After the jump, you’ll find a list of 10 moments Yeezy rocked out to the sounds of another artist’s tunes. Inspired by his surprise appearances during weekend two of Coachella, a few of the clips provide a look at West’s musical taste.

Leave your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube

