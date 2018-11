J. Cole now has a visual to show for “Wet Dreamz,” which appeared on last year’s 2014 Forest Hills Drive.

The song is a vivid detail of how Cole lost his virginity. Directed by Ryan Staake, the clip doesn’t shy away from the physicality of one’s first time. But the “actors,” played by two puppies, shows an experience different than your own.

See how the story pans out by pressing play below.

Photo: Vevo