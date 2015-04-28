Kendrick Lamar Throws First Pitch At LA Dodgers Game [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar had the pleasure of throwing the opening pitch during last night’s (April 27) Los Angeles Dodgers game.

With outfielder Carl Crawford serving as catcher, K. Dot took the pitcher’s mound and tossed a heater straight down the middle. Well, not a “heater” per se, but the beloved Compton MC’s pitch looked nothing like this one.

Afterwards, Kendrick posed for photos with fans before the Dodgers took on the San Francisco Giants.

Peep both videos below.

Photo: YouTube