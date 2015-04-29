Common Joins Cast Of Barbershop 3

Remember when Common was just a fresh MC from Chicago with sick wordplay? The latest gig for the SAG card carrying actor is a role in the upcoming Barbershop 3.

Reports Deadline:

Common has committed to star in the ensemble cast of Barbershop 3, the MGM sequel that New Line will distribute. He joins Ice Cube and Cedric the Entertainer, who are reprising, and The Best Man franchise director Malcolm D. Lee, who’s helming. Cube Vision is producing and MGM will run production. Bob Teitel and George Tillman Jr of State Street Pictures are the lead producers. The script is by Kenya Barris and Tracy Oliver.

Common continues to flourish in 2015 after winning an Oscar for Best Original Song for “Glory” off the Selma soundtrack.

Let’s take it back to vintage Common Sense…

